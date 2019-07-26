UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boks To Have 'guns Blazing' At All Blacks

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 12:15 PM

Boks to have 'guns blazing' at All Blacks

Rival captains Kieran Read and Duane Vermeulen may be mates off the field but they are set for a "massive" confrontation when two of rugby's fiercest rivals clash in Wellington on Saturday

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Rival captains Kieran Read and Duane Vermeulen may be mates off the field but they are set for a "massive" confrontation when two of rugby's fiercest rivals clash in Wellington on Saturday.

It will be "guns blazing", Vermeulen warned as the battle of the loose forwards, led by the two bruising back rowers, took centre stage ahead of a match both sides see as a trial for players to force their way into World Cup contention.

Read and Vermeulen both used the word "massive" to describe the historic All Blacks-Springbok rivalry.

"It epitomises what they're about and their physical approach and never giving up attitude. It's the same things we do as well," Read said.

Much had been made of the All Blacks' bold decision to start both their two world-class fly-halves -- with Beauden Barrett at 15 and Richie Mo'unga wearing 10 -- in their search for winning combinations going into the World Cup in September.

But when experimenting with the crucial loose forward trio, coach Steve Hansen has sacrificed experience, with neither Sam Cane nor Ardie Savea required to suit up.

Starting flankers Shannon Frizell and Matt Todd with Vaea Fifita and Dalton Papalii on the bench have a combined total of 33 Tests experience, and the Springbok showdown will give Hansen the opportunity to see how they handle the pressure.

The Springboks have gone for form with the vastly experienced Vermeulen and Pieter-Steph du Toit along with Kwagga Smith, who was arguably the most effective flanker in Super Rugby this year, while Francois Louw is in the reserves.

Todd was frank in his assessment of how vital the loose forward clash will be.

"Whoever wins or controls that area will go a long way to having a good night," he said, while expressing respect for former South African sevens star Smith.

"With that speed he can attack like a back and has the full range of skills. He's not the biggest man but he punches above his weight as well. He has that all-round game that can challenge you in so many different areas."

Related Topics

Attack World Shannon Man Wellington Springbok Same Dalton May September All Weight Coach

Recent Stories

Media registration for 2019-20 season opens

14 minutes ago

Fast food culture yet to take over: A vast majorit ..

16 minutes ago

PIA’S FIRST COMPLETE “A” CHECK AT ISLAMABAD ..

18 minutes ago

Renault profits skid on Nissan woes

8 minutes ago

Over 60 Countries to Attend 2nd China Internationa ..

6 minutes ago

Azerbaijani Air Force Suspends Training Flights Af ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.