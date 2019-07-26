Boks to have 'guns blazing' at All Blacks

Rival captains Kieran Read and Duane Vermeulen may be mates off the field but they are set for a "massive" confrontation when two of rugby's fiercest rivals clash in Wellington on Saturday

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Rival captains Kieran Read and Duane Vermeulen may be mates off the field but they are set for a "massive" confrontation when two of rugby's fiercest rivals clash in Wellington on Saturday.

It will be "guns blazing", Vermeulen warned as the battle of the loose forwards, led by the two bruising back rowers, took centre stage ahead of a match both sides see as a trial for players to force their way into World Cup contention.

Read and Vermeulen both used the word "massive" to describe the historic All Blacks-Springbok rivalry.

"It epitomises what they're about and their physical approach and never giving up attitude. It's the same things we do as well," Read said.

Much had been made of the All Blacks' bold decision to start both their two world-class fly-halves -- with Beauden Barrett at 15 and Richie Mo'unga wearing 10 -- in their search for winning combinations going into the World Cup in September.

But when experimenting with the crucial loose forward trio, coach Steve Hansen has sacrificed experience, with neither Sam Cane nor Ardie Savea required to suit up.

Starting flankers Shannon Frizell and Matt Todd with Vaea Fifita and Dalton Papalii on the bench have a combined total of 33 Tests experience, and the Springbok showdown will give Hansen the opportunity to see how they handle the pressure.

The Springboks have gone for form with the vastly experienced Vermeulen and Pieter-Steph du Toit along with Kwagga Smith, who was arguably the most effective flanker in Super Rugby this year, while Francois Louw is in the reserves.

Todd was frank in his assessment of how vital the loose forward clash will be.

"Whoever wins or controls that area will go a long way to having a good night," he said, while expressing respect for former South African sevens star Smith.

"With that speed he can attack like a back and has the full range of skills. He's not the biggest man but he punches above his weight as well. He has that all-round game that can challenge you in so many different areas."