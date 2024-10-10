Bolan Club Moves In Federal Football League Quarterfinals
Muhammad Rameez Published October 10, 2024 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Bolan Club has qualified for the quarterfinals of the ongoing Federal Football League organized by the Federal Football Club here at the G-7/4 Football Ground.
Bolan Club outplayed Jinnah Club by 5-4 on penalty kicks.
In the match played, Bolan Club had a lead of 0-1 against Jinnah Club until break.
In the third minute of the first half, Tahir Khan on behalf of Bolan Club gave his team the lead and in the 50th minute, Shahid scored on behalf of Jinnah Club to make the match 1-1.
Federal Club will face Zorroz Club on Friday. Besides Chairman Organizing Committee and Falcon Club President Irfan Khan Niazi, Secretary Abdul Waheed and a large number of fans were also present on the occasion.
