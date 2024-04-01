Open Menu

Bologna Beat Salernitana To Continue Champions League Charge

Muhammad Rameez Published April 01, 2024 | 11:43 PM

Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge

Bologna cruised past Serie A's bottom side Salernitana 3-0 on Monday to continue their charge towards a first-ever appearance in the Champions League

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Bologna cruised past Serie A's bottom side Salernitana 3-0 on Monday to continue their charge towards a first-ever appearance in the Champions League.

Stunning first-half strikes from Riccardo Orsolini and Alexis Saelemaekers and Charalampos Lykogiannis' fine finish in stoppage time ensured that Bologna would stay in fourth place, five points above Roma who were held to a goalless draw at Lecce.

Thiago Motta's side have won eight of their last nine matches and not only look a good bet to reach Europe's top club competition, but also have Juventus in their sights.

Juve are just two points ahead of Bologna following their last-gasp defeat at Lazio on Saturday and have been dragged back into a battle for the Champions League.

Bologna currently sit in the final spot but Serie A is firmly in the running for an extra place in next year's revamped tournament, meaning fifth may well be good enough.

Both Bologna and Roma host Juve before the end of the season.

"We're doing really well at the minute, with the way that we're playing and the results we're getting," said Motta to Sky Sport.

Although the seven-time Italian champions played one round in the old European Cup in 1964, the same year that they most recently won the Scudetto, they have never participated in the modern Champions League.

Last season's ninth place was the highest Bologna had finished in Serie A for over a decade and they are well on course for their best placing in years.

"Obviously we're looking at the table but that's not what matters to us, what's important is putting in the work in training and the performances on the pitch," said Saelemaekers.

Stefano Colantuono could not turn around Salernitana's fortunes in his first match in charge, his team falling to their third straight defeat as they sink towards Serie B.

Salernitana have not won a single game since the turn of the year and are 12 points from safety with Empoli, who are just outside the relegation zone, at runaway league leaders Inter Milan on Monday night.

Related Topics

Europe Fine Roma Bologna Lecce Same May From Best Top Juventus Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi

Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi

3 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results -

Football: Italian Serie A results -

6 minutes ago
 Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commissio ..

Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commission Bill in NA

30 minutes ago
 Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League pr ..

Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid

30 minutes ago
 Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League pr ..

Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid

39 minutes ago
 Israeli PM vows to enact Al Jazeera news broadcast ..

Israeli PM vows to enact Al Jazeera news broadcast ban

32 minutes ago
Excise deptt continues crackdown against illegal c ..

Excise deptt continues crackdown against illegal car modifications

32 minutes ago
 More than 800 suspected scammers arrested in Myanm ..

More than 800 suspected scammers arrested in Myanmar-China joint operation

32 minutes ago
 Awais Leghari directs to ensure follow up of all r ..

Awais Leghari directs to ensure follow up of all received complaints

33 minutes ago
 Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League pr ..

Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid

33 minutes ago
 Guards among 8 reported killed as Israel strikes I ..

Guards among 8 reported killed as Israel strikes Iran consular annex in Syria

32 minutes ago
 Minister for forming rapid response force to assis ..

Minister for forming rapid response force to assist farmers in calamities

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports