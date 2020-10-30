MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will appeal to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to release Robson Oliveira, a driver of the former midfielder at FC Spartak Moscow, who was arrested on arrival to Russia after illegal drugs were found on him.

Oliveira, Fernando Martin's personal driver, is currently being held in a pre-trial detention center in Russia on charges of drug trafficking. In 2019, the suspect flew from Brazil to Russia allegedly possessing two packages of the Mytedom drug, methadone hydrochloride, which is banned in Russia.

In Brazil, the medication can be legally bought in pharmacies.

"We will appeal to Vladimir Putin, we will try to raise his awareness [about this case]. We will have a BRCIS meeting, I will ask for a personal audience with Vladimir Putin, I am sure that he will meet us halfway, ... I am going to ask to release him [Oliveira]," Bolsonaro said, as quoted by the UOL news portal.

BRICS consists of the five largest emerging economies ” Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The 12th summit of the bloc will be held on November 17 in the format of a videoconference.