UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolt Sprinkles Stardust On Tokyo Olympic Stadium Opening

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 11:01 PM

Bolt sprinkles stardust on Tokyo Olympic Stadium opening

Usain Bolt may not be competing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics but he took a star turn Saturday in the inauguration of the new National Stadium, seven months before the Opening Ceremony

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Usain Bolt may not be competing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics but he took a star turn Saturday in the inauguration of the new National Stadium, seven months before the Opening Ceremony.

The retired Jamaican sprint superstar jogged 200 metres around the track in an exhibition relay race alongside paralympic athletes, in the first public event at the 60,000-seater stadium.

The show opened with a performance of taiko drums that instantly brought to mind the Rugby World Cup, where the players were welcomed into the field to the haunting sound of the drums.

But the biggest cheers of the night were reserved not for Bolt, but J-pop boy band Arashi and Japanese rugby captain Michael Leitch.

"It was a great experience being here running in front of so many people... I was happy because I won't be getting to compete in the Olympics," Bolt told reporters afterwards.

He roundly rejected any thoughts of a comeback, saying: "Am I coming back to running? No." "I'm actually in pain right now from the little run I did," he joked, adding that he was looking forward to attending the Games as a fan for the first time.

The stadium, designed by renowned architect Kengo Kuma, incorporates traditional Japanese design plus a host of features to beat the expected sweltering heat during the Games at the height of the Tokyo summer.

There is greenery to provide shade and the eaves around the outer perimeter are designed to keep out sunlight and rain and help channel breezes into the stadium.

There are also eight mist spraying facilities, 185 fans and 16 air-conditioned lounges.

The stadium, built on the ground of the 1964 Olympic Stadium, will play host to the opening and closing ceremonies, as well as the flagship athletic events.

However, it will not see the climax of the marathon, after the traditional closing event was moved hundreds of kilometres north to Sapporo on the northern island of Hokkaido, in a bid to beat the heat.

Total construction costs including design and supervising fees came to 156.9 billion Yen ($1.45 billion), within budget, according to officials.

However, a previous design by late Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid was scrapped in 2016 as the costs had soared beyond $2 billion -- causing humiliation to the organisers.

The first competitive sports event at the new stadium will be the Emperor's Cup football final on New Year's Day.

Related Topics

Football World Sports Budget Marathon Sapporo Tokyo May 2016 2020 Olympics Event From Race Billion

Recent Stories

Egypt beach resorts fight global scourge of plasti ..

31 seconds ago

Palestinian National Unity Should Be Restored on B ..

33 seconds ago

Everton pull off ambitious chase of Ancelotti

35 seconds ago

Noor Jahan's death anniversary observed

37 seconds ago

Cuban Parliament Names Manuel Marrero to Be Prime ..

43 seconds ago

Govt not to allow Maryam to go abroad: MNA

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.