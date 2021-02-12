UrduPoint.com
Bonner Puts West Indies On Par In Second Bangladesh Test

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 01:16 AM

Bonner puts West Indies on par in second Bangladesh Test

Nkrumah Bonner scored an unbeaten half-century as the West Indies and Bangladesh shared the honours on the opening day of the second and final Test in Dhaka on Thursday

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Nkrumah Bonner scored an unbeaten half-century as the West Indies and Bangladesh shared the honours on the opening day of the second and final Test in Dhaka on Thursday.

Bonner struck six fours in a patient 74 not out which guided the West Indies to 223-5 at stumps after skipper Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and elected to bat first at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

"Every innings I play, I put pressure on myself," said Bonner who also scored 86 in the second innings of the first Test in Chattogram.

"We get paid to make runs and to be consistent. That's exactly what I am trying to do." "I think this wicket has a little more bounce, but it is similar (to Chattogram). So basically it is the same game plan." Wicketkeeper-batsman Joshua Da Silva was unbeaten on 22 alongside Bonner at the close.

Pace bowler Abu Jayed and left-arm spinner Taijul islam took two wickets each for Bangladesh, who must win the match to square the two-Test series.

Opener Brathwaite hit a solid 47 from 122 balls as the West Indies seized an early momentum, before the hosts clawed their way back into the contest.

Taijul made the first breakthrough, dismissing John Campbell lbw for 36 to end his 66-run opening stand with Brathwaite. Campbell reviewed the decision in vain after he attempted a sweep off a flighted delivery only to miss the line.

- 'Golden arm' - West Indies reached 84-1 at lunch but Shayne Moseley dragged a delivery from Jayed on to his stumps soon after to be bowled for seven.

Occasional pace bowler Soumya Sarkar came into the attack and produced his 'golden arm' first ball, inducing an edge from Brathwaite whose attempted cut flew to Najmul Hossain at first slip.

Brathwaite, who hit four fours in his dogged innnings, was suitably disappointed to depart to his first loose shot of the day.

Kyle Mayers, who batted for just under seven hours in scoring his match-winning 210 not out in the first Test, was less of a problem for the Bangladeshi bowlers this time.

The 28-year-old from Barbados made just five from 18 balls before nibbling at a wide dleivery from Jayed and edging to Soumya at slip.

At 116-4 West Indies were in a spot of trouble but a 62-run partnership for the fifth wicket between Bonner and Jermaine Blackwood set them back on track.

Taijul took a catch off his own bowling in the final session to remove Blackwood for 28 but Bonner and Da Silva added 45 to take West Indies through to the close.

"If you see the scoreboard, you will find they scored just 223 runs in 90 overs in this wicket," said Jayed who finished the day with 2-46 from 18 overs.

"I think its 50-50 for both teams."The West Indies lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Chattogram by three wickets.

