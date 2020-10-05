Bonucci, Chiellini set to join Italy squad despite Juve bubble - federation

Juventus defenders Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci should be able to join up with the Italy squad ahead of Nations League matches despite their club self-isolating because of two positives among its employees, the Italian football federation announced Monday

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Juventus defenders Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci should be able to join up with the Italy squad ahead of Nations League matches despite their club self-isolating because of two positives among its employees, the Italian football federation announced Monday.

"In compliance with guidelines from the health authorities, Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci will undergo the relevant assessments and must obtain authorisation before joining up with the squad," the federation said.

After the two positive tests at Juve, club players and staff were put into self-isolation on Saturday, a procedure that allows them to train and play, but prevents them from mixing with people from outside that bubble.

Italy coach Roberto Mancini has named a 34-strong squad for three games in eight days.

Italy have a friendly against Moldova in Florence on October 7 followed by two Nations League matches, against Poland in Gdansk on October 11 and the Netherlands in Bergamo three days later.