UrduPoint.com

Bonucci Wants Italy To Play With 'joy' In Swiss World Cup Showdown

Muhammad Rameez 37 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 10:25 PM

Bonucci wants Italy to play with 'joy' in Swiss World Cup showdown

Leonardo Bonucci said Thursday that he wants Italy to forget the pain of failing to qualify for the last World Cup as the European champions prepare for a key match in the charge for next year's tournament in Qatar

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Leonardo Bonucci said Thursday that he wants Italy to forget the pain of failing to qualify for the last World Cup as the European champions prepare for a key match in the charge for next year's tournament in Qatar.

Italy face Switzerland in Rome on Friday hoping for a return to international football's biggest stage after their disastrous campaign for the 2018 World Cup, in which they lost in a play-off with Sweden to miss out for the first time in six decades.

But Bonucci says the Azzurri, who are ahead of the Swiss at the top of Group C on goal difference, need to play with the same joy which took them to Euro 2020 in the summer.

"The experience of 2017 has stayed with us, just like any positive or negative experience," said Bonucci.

"They leave their mark but we need to look forward, experience it with the right level of pressure and not with any more worry than for the final at Wembley. We need to put some joy out on the pitch." Boosting Italy's chances in their final two qualifying matches against Switzerland and Northern Ireland, who they face at Windsor Park on Monday, is the news Nicolo Barella is fit to play in midfield.

Barella went off midway through the second-half of last weekend's Milan derby and was a doubt.

However, unlike captain Giorgio Chiellini and starting centre-forward Ciro Immobile has recovered in time for the two crucial matches.

"He's doing well, he trained yesterday. He's doing well and I think tomorrow could be on the pitch," said coach Roberto Mancini.

Mancini added he was not sure who would replace Immobile up front, although Italian media report Andrea Belotti will start as striker.

"Regarding the forwards we still have training today and tomorrow, we are close to making a decision but we haven't yet, and whatever decision we make isn't going to change much anyway." Murat Yakin said Switzerland would "try to win", despite a raft of absences that has depleted his team's attacking options on their return to the stadium where they were handed a 3-0 group stage cuffing by Italy in Euro 2020.

First choice striker Haris Seferovic and Borussia Moechengladbach forward Breel Embolo are both out of Friday's match, which realistically Switzerland have to win if they want to qualify directly for the World Cup.

"We need to win if we want to go through, that's clear," said coach Yakin, who took charge of his national team after the Euro.

"Tomorrow how we play at the back will be crucial, but we will also need to take some risks because otherwise we're not going to win."

Related Topics

Football World Qatar Derby Windsor Milan Rome Same Ireland Italy Switzerland Sweden Euro Turkish Lira 2017 2018 2020 Media Top Coach Borussia

Recent Stories

Belarusian Red Cross Says Migrants at Border Shoul ..

Belarusian Red Cross Says Migrants at Border Should Be Treated in Line With Int' ..

37 seconds ago
 Warner walks for 49 as Shadab stalls Australia aga ..

Warner walks for 49 as Shadab stalls Australia against Pakistan

40 seconds ago
 Michkov Becomes Youngest Player in Russian Nationa ..

Michkov Becomes Youngest Player in Russian National Hockey Team History at Age 1 ..

3 minutes ago
 Indiscriminate crackdown against land grabbers to ..

Indiscriminate crackdown against land grabbers to continue: Chief Minister

3 minutes ago
 Belarusian Red Cross Starts Charity Campaign to Ra ..

Belarusian Red Cross Starts Charity Campaign to Raise Funds to Help Migrants at ..

5 minutes ago
 On Parliamentarians request, Govt defers NA sessio ..

On Parliamentarians request, Govt defers NA session: Zartaj Gull

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.