Book “Non-Muslim Cricketers of Karachi” launched

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The launching ceremony of the book “Non-Muslim Cricketers of Karachi” was held at the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi. The book, authored by writer and cricket enthusiast Shah Walliullah Junaidi, has been published in both English and urdu languages.

The ceremony was attended by former Pakistan Test cricketer and captain Moin Khan, international cricket commentator and senior sports journalist Qamar Ahmed, renowned writer Khwaja Razi Haider, and several other notable personalities.

Speakers paid tribute to Shah Walliullah Junaidi, describing the book as a unique contribution to cricket literature. They highlighted that many non-Muslim cricketers played a vital role in promoting cricket during the early days in the Indo-Pak subcontinent.

Addressing the gathering, Khwaja Razi Haider revealed that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was fond of cricket and wanted the sport to be promoted in the newly created state of Pakistan. He praised Junaidi’s book as an important addition to the historical record of cricket in the country.

Commentator Qamar Ahmed termed the book “unique,” noting that non-Muslim youth were among the first to take up cricket in Karachi and other parts of Sindh before Partition. He said cricketers from Parsi, Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Jewish, and other minority communities had pioneered the sport in present-day Pakistan.

He particularly mentioned Gulabrai Ramchand, a Sindhi-speaking Hindu cricketer from Karachi, who captained the Indian team during its tour of Australia and later served as the manager of India’s squad in the inaugural 1975 Cricket World Cup.

Qamar Ahmed also recalled his own playing days in first-class cricket during the early 1960s, when many prominent players belonged to minority communities.

He lauded the author’s effort in documenting the historical contributions of these cricketers, who played a pivotal role in developing the sport in Karachi and Pakistan.

Former Pakistan captain and 1992 World Cup-winning wicketkeeper Moin Khan also praised Shah Walliullah Junaidi’s work, calling it a commendable and unique effort. He expressed hope that the writer would continue his research-based contributions to cricket history.

Speaking at the event, Shah Walliullah Junaidi shared that his love for cricket and experience as a sports journalist inspired him to compile the book. He said the idea took shape after discussions with senior sports figures, and with the guidance of Qamar Ahmed and others, he was able to complete the project.

Senior journalist Mazhar Abbas and other speakers also addressed the ceremony. The event concluded with the formal launch of the book, organized by the Special Events Committee of the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi. Guests were presented with flower bouquets on the occasion.