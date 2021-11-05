Boost for Spain as Fati returns

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati returned to the Spain squad on Friday for the first time in over a year as the 2010 winners face two crucial World Cup qualifiers

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Barcelona forward Ansu Fati returned to the Spain squad on Friday for the first time in over a year as the 2010 winners face two crucial World Cup qualifiers.

Spain will play Greece and Sweden over the upcoming international break and 19-year-old Fati's comeback will be a significant boost to the team.

They sit second in Group B, two points behind Sweden and four ahead of Greece.

Fati has not played for Spain since their Nations League defeat by Ukraine in October 2020 after he sustained a knee injury that kept him out for 10 months.

He returned for Barcelona at the end of September and has found form quickly, scoring three goals in his seven appearances since.

He scored the winner in Barca's crucial 1-0 victory over Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Luis Enrique has also recalled Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal, along with Leeds striker Rodrigo Moreno and AC Milan midfielder Brahim Diaz.

Villarreal forward Gerard Moreno and Real Sociedad captain Mikel Oyarzabal and both out injured.

Spain face Greece in Athens on Thursday before playing at home to Sweden in Seville three days later.

Luis Enrique's team need to finish top of the group to secure automatic qualification for the World Cup next year while coming second would send them into the play-offs, which take place in March.

Spain squad: Goalkeepers: David de Gea (Manchester United), Robert Sanchez (Brighton), Unai Simon (Athletic Club) Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Eric Garcia (Barcelona), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Jose Gaya (Valencia), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Inigo Martnez (Athletic Club), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City)Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Gavi (Barcelona), Carlos Soler (Valencia), Rodri (Manchester City), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad)Forwards: Ansu Fati (Barcelona), Pablo Sarabia (Sporting Lisbon), Rodrigo Moreno (Leeds), Yeremy Pino (Villarreal), Pablo Fornals (West Ham), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig), Alvaro Morata (Juventus), Brahim Diaz (AC Milan)