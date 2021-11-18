Boost for Wallabies as Tupou returns for Wales match

Tighthead props Taniela Tupou and Allan Alaalatoa have both made full recoveries to be named in the Australia squad that takes on Wales on Saturday

Cardiff, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Tighthead props Taniela Tupou and Allan Alaalatoa have both made full recoveries to be named in the Australia squad that takes on Wales on Saturday.

Tupou is set to start alongside hooker Tolu Latu who made his return to the Test arena last weekend while loosehead prop James Slipper will captain the side for just the second time in the absence of the injured Michael Hooper.

The influential Hooper, who suffered a foot injury in the 32-15 defeat by England last weekend, is replaced by Pete Samu at openside flanker with the dynamic backrower joined by blindside flanker Rob Leota and Rob Valetini at No 8.

Reds winger Filipo Daugunu is the final change to the starting XV, earning his first Wallabies jersey since breaking his arm in the series decider against France back in July. Andrew Kellaway starts on the other wing, with Kurtley Beale at full-back.

Rory Arnold and Izack Rodda will continue at lock, while James O'Connor is named with Nic White at halfback, with Hunter Paisami and Len Ikitau continuing in the centre.

"It's great to have Taniela and Allan back in the mix this week, they bring a level of experience that will be key for us against a tough Welsh team," said Wallabies coach Dave Rennie.

"We've made some great shifts this year, but we've been disappointed with our performances in the last two Tests and we'll be looking to ensure we finish the year on a positive note against Wales on Saturday." Australia team (15-1) to play Wales at Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday (KO 1730 GMT): Kurtley Beale; Andrew Kellaway, Len Ikitau, Hunter Paisami, Filipo Daugunu; James O'Connor, Nic White; Rob Valentini, Pete Samu, Rob Leota; Izack Rodda, Rory Arnold; Taniela Tupou, Tolu Latu, James Slipper (capt)Replacements: Folau Fainga'a, Allan Alaalatoa, Angus Bell, Will Skelton, Lachlan Swinton, Tate McDermott, Lalaki Foketi, Tom WrightCoach: Dave Rennie (NZL)