UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bordeaux Avoid Receivership After Lopez Offer Approved

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 12:28 AM

Bordeaux avoid receivership after Lopez offer approved

Bordeaux announced on Tuesday that they have avoided the threat of receivership after a deal between the former owners and a prospective buyer over debts and guarantees

Bordeaux, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Bordeaux announced on Tuesday that they have avoided the threat of receivership after a deal between the former owners and a prospective buyer over debts and guarantees.

The negotiations involved US owners King Street, financial backer Fortress and former Lille owner Gerard Lopez who is trying to take over the club.

The club said in a statement that its board, trustees and financial advisors had been satisfied by guarantees provided by Lopez, a Spanish-Luxembourgish businessman.

It stressed that "the takeover remains conditional on the finalisation of the usual contractual documentation".

Lopez must provide guarantees to pay the stadium rent (4.9 million Euros per year to the city) and convince the DNCG, French football's financial watchdog, that his plan is viable.

In April, the old owners, American financial group King Street, appointed an administrator, saying they had invested 46 million euros (55 million Dollars) since buying Bordeaux for 100 million euros in 2018 and wanted to get out.

Lopez, 49, was ousted as president of Lille last December. He had taken over in January 2017 and built the club into a Ligue 1 title contender while amassing debts of more than 120 million euros to another American investment company Elliott Management.

Lopez also owns Mouscron in Belgium and Boavista in Portugal and has owned motor racing teams.

Bordeaux were founded in 1881 and have won six French league titles. After flirting with relegation last season, they won their last two matches to pull five points clear of danger and finish 12th.

"We followed the case minute by minute... We spent sleepless nights... We trembled until the last minute... But we can confirm that Gerard Lopez has bought the club. And even if no one can predict the future, it's a huge relief!" tweeted the Ultramarines, the club's main supporters' group.

Related Topics

Football Company Rent Lille Bordeaux Belgium Portugal January April December 2017 2018 Million

Recent Stories

Law Minister tables six bills in PA

4 minutes ago

NFL ace Ebner abandons Olympic rugby bid

4 minutes ago

US Budgets $61Bln for 99 Nuclear Projects in Quest ..

4 minutes ago

US Revival of 'Barbaric' Execution Methods Marks D ..

4 minutes ago

WWII Veteran About Fiercest Battles: 'I was One of ..

23 minutes ago

Global immunity crucial to overcoming COVID-19 pan ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.