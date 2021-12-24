Bordeaux-Begles fly-half Jalibert isolates after Covid positive

Bordeaux-Begles fly-half Matthieu Jalibert has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the next two rounds of the French Top 14, he posted on Instagram on Friday

"I have very few symptoms, I'm doing pretty well, but it forces me to isolate myself for ten days," wrote the 23-year-old France international.

"I'm going to take advantage of it to rest and come back stronger!" He will miss league-leaders Bordeaux Begles' trip to Toulon on Monday -- if the game goes ahead -- and then the home derby against bottom side Biarritz on January 2.

His club announced on Wednesday it had identified several positive cases of Covid-19 in its squad, raising doubts over the visit to Toulon.

"It's a complicated time for all of us," Jalibert wrote. "Have a good holidays."