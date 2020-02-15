Bordeaux-Begles retake Top 14 lead to send a message

Bordeaux-Begles shoved Lyon off the summit of the French Top 14 with a 37-19 home victory on Saturday

Bordeaux, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Bordeaux-Begles shoved Lyon off the summit of the French Top 14 with a 37-19 home victory on Saturday.

The hosts, who have been swapping places with Lyon all season, started the day two points behind. They picked up a bonus point by scoring four tries to one.

Hooker Mickael Ivaldi gave the visitors the lead after 17, touching down as the pack shoved over following a lineout. After that Bordeaux-Begles dominated.

The home side replied in the 34th minute. Following a ruck five metres from the Lyon line, the home team moved the ball quickly to the charging Semi Radradra who crashed between two defenders and plunged over.

The Fiji centre struck again two minutes into the second half.

Bordeaux-Begles counter-attacked after a short Lyon kick and ragged chase. Radradra burst on to a pass from Remi Lamerat and into a huge gap in midfield and ran 40 metres to touch down.

Charlie Ngatai and Jonathan Wisniewski kept Lyon close with two penalties apiece. The visitors trailed by just one point with nine minutes to play but were then sliced open twice.

In the 71st minute, Santiago Cordero broke from the base of a ruck, weaved past a couple of defenders, drew several more and then flipped the ball inside to Seta Tamanivalu who ran untouched to the line.

The Argentina winger then sealed the victory and earned Bordeaux-Begles a bonus point as, once more, a short pass wrong-footed the visiting defence and the centre had an untroubled 20-metre canter to the line.

"We played with cool heads," said Maxime Lucu of Bordeaux-Begles of his team's ability to find gaps. "At then end we tried to keep the ball so we could get a bonus point." "It shows that we can be at the level of a team fighting for the top six," he said.

Wisniewski, the Lyon fly-half was less happy.

"We gave away too many presents. We made lots of little errors," he said adding Lyon had to do better in every area in the race for playoff seedings.

"There are going to be more matches like this if we don't have a good defence we're not going to win the arm wrestle."