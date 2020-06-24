Bordeaux-Begles sign Argentina lock Petti

Argentina forward Guido Petti has joined Bordeaux-Begles, the Top 14 club announced on Tuesday

Bordeaux, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Argentina forward Guido Petti has joined Bordeaux-Begles, the Top 14 club announced on Tuesday.

The club said that the arrival of the 25-year-old lock from Argentine Super Rugby team Jaguares "will complete our recruitment for the 2020-2021 season.

" Bordeaux-Begles led the Top 14 when the French season was halted by the coronavirus epidemic without declaring a champion.

Petti, who is 1.93 m (6 feet 4 inches) tall, has 53 caps for Argentina and is their fifth recruit of the close season.

The club said he has signed for two seasons with an option for a third.

Bordeaux-Begles have already signed Tongan prop Ben Tameifuna from Racing 92, South African hooker Joseph Dweba from the Cheetahs, New Zealand back Ben Lam from the Hurricanes and young French winger Nathanael Hulleu from Grenoble.