Bordeaux-Begles' trip to Agen postponed after Covid-19 cases

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Bordeaux-Begles' game at Agen in the Top 14 this weekend has been postponed after the visitors recorded coronavirus cases in their squad, the French national league (LNR) said on Wednesday.

The away side, who head to Toulouse in the European Champions Cup semi-finals on May 2, were forced to stop training earlier in the day ahead of Saturday's match.

Toulon's visit to Montpellier this weekend has also been re-scheduled after the travelling team had players test positive for the virus.