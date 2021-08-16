UrduPoint.com

Bordeaux Claim 'good Point' At Marseille On Messi's Ligue 1 Welcome Weekend

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 09:10 AM

Bordeaux claim 'good point' at Marseille on Messi's Ligue 1 welcome weekend

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Bordeaux's Remi Oudin said he was happy after his side came from two goals down to claim a 2-2 draw at Marseille on the weekend that Lionel Messi was unveiled to the Paris Saint-Germain crowd.

The hosts led at half-time thanks to goals from in-form Dimitri Payet and Turkey winger Cengiz Under before 18-year-old defender Timothee Pembele and substitute Remi Oudin, with a well-worked volley from a corner, scored for the visitors.

"Looking at the game at half-time, we were down 2-0. Then we get the draw. Here, in Marseille, it's a good point," Oudin told broadcaster Prime Video.

"It's the little details that mean you win or get a draw, like tonight. It's important," he added.

Home coach Jorge Sampaoli kept faith in the 11 which started last weekend's 3-2 win at Montpellier.

The visitors' Yacine Adli was named on Vladimir Petkovic's bench due to the 21-year-old attacking midfielder's expected move to AC Milan.

There was a worrying sight after six minutes as Bordeaux's Samuel Kalu collapsed outside the home penalty box without any contact with an opposition player.

Less than 90 seconds later Nigeria winger Kalu was back on his feet after treatment, he played on for five minutes before being substituted by Remi Oudin.

Under claimed his second goal in as many games after the half hour mark after Brazilian midfielder Gerson's cut-back.

Payet added his third of the campaign four minutes before the interval with a sublime effort which started near the half-way line and finished with his low shot into bottom corner.

Petkovic's men were on level terms by the hour mark after Timothee Pembele, who joined on-loan from Paris Saint-German last week, and first-half replacement Oudin scored to claim the point before Leo Balerdi was sent off after 89 minutes for the hosts.

- Messi madness - Earlier, Lens claimed a 2-2 draw at home against Saint-Etienne despite Wahbi Khazri opening the scoring for Les Verts, record 10-time champions, after 20 seconds.

Khazri's effort was Ligue 1's quickest goal since Valentin Vada after 14 seconds for Bordeaux against Toulouse in January 2017.

Seven-time champions Lyon are still without a win this season after losing 3-0 at Angers and had forward Maxwell Cornet sent off for two fouls in the second half.

Promoted Clermont made it back-to-back victories to start their first top-tier campaign as Guinea forward Mohamed Bayo scored twice in the 2-0 home win over Ligue 2 champions Troyes, who are under the Manchester City umbrella of the City Football Group.

On Saturday, Messi received a rapturous reception as he ran out onto the pitch along with PSG's other summer signings, with a 48,000-full house greeting the six-time Ballon d'Or winner despite the welcome ceremony taking place an hour before kick-off.

The Argentina attacker watched the 4-2 win over Strasbourg from the stands alongside Neymar and Angel di Maria -- the trio not yet considered match-fit having enjoyed an extended break after playing at the Copa America.

Elsewhere, Christophe Galtier had a successful return to Lille, with whom he lifted the title last season, as his Nice side hammered the champions 4-0.

Related Topics

Football Turkey Leo Angers Saint-Etienne Montpellier Troyes Nice Toulouse Lille Strasbourg Bordeaux Marseille Lyon Paris Vladimir Putin Argentina Guinea Nigeria January 2017 From PSG Manchester City Coach AC Milan Opposition

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 16th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 16th August 2021

56 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee approves expanding remit of ..

10 hours ago
 flydubai suspends operations to Kabul

Flydubai suspends operations to Kabul

10 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution to appoint Boa ..

Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution to appoint Board Chairman of Etihad Aviation ..

10 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed invited to attend summit of Iraq ..

Mohamed bin Zayed invited to attend summit of Iraq&#039;s neighboring countries

10 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Emira ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Emirati Human Resources Development ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.