Bordeaux down Racing at 'community hall'

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :Bordeaux-Begles defeated Racing92 on the road for the first time in 12 years on Saturday to maintain their second place in the French Top 14 table.

Both sides ran in four tries each but Matthieu Jalibert's greater accuracy with the boot proved crucial in a 34-30 win which kept Bordeaux on the shoulder of leaders Lyon.

Fiji winger Semi Radradra grabbed two tries for Bordeaux while New Zealand-born French international flyer Virimi Vakatawa also scored twice.

Both men were, however, also yellow carded.

Victory was especially sweet for Bordeaux coach Cristophe Urios who had described Racing's ultra-modern, multi-sport Paris La Defense Arena, which has an artificial surface, as a "community hall".

"We prepared for the match with the intention of showing who we are," said Urios.

"We had started the season well but there were always good excuses -- the internationals, the World Cup.

"But there are no more excuses, everyone is on an equal footing. Both teams played a great rugby match. We were stronger physically. We played to win and today we showed that we knew how to play rugby.

"I dedicate this win to all those rugby incompetents who thought I didn't know how to play rugby." Racing are now 16 points behind Bordeaux in the table, a status which left coach Laurent Travers giving up on a top-two finish.

"What we have to (do) is be in the top six (to make the play-offs)," said Travers.

"There are four places to play for and at the moment we are not there. So, yes, it's frustrating and disappointing but we are not dead yet."