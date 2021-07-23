UrduPoint.com
Border Between Ukraine, Crimea On Olympics Website Was Service Provider's Mistake - IOC

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 11:10 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) qualified the separation of Ukraine from Crimea by a border on the official website of the Tokyo Olympics as an unfortunate mistake of the service provider.

In the schedule & Results section of the website, a map was posted with countries inviting fans to support national teams with "applause.

" Ukraine and Crimea were initially separated by a border on this map, but the map was changed after Kiev filed a protest.

"This was an unfortunate mistake by a service provider, which was fixed immediately, as soon as we were made aware, and for which we apologise," IOC said in its response to a request by Sputnik.

The Crimean Peninsula rejoined Russia after nearly 97 percent of voters supported the move in a referendum, held in March 2014. The majority of Western countries, as well as Ukraine, did not recognize the referendum results and imposed sanctions on Russia.

