Boris Becker Auctions Trophies To Pay Off Debts

Zeeshan Mehtab 25 seconds ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 09:30 AM

Boris Becker auctions trophies to pay off debts

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Trophies and personal souvenirs belonging to German tennis star Boris Becker will be auctioned online from Monday by British firm Wyles Hardy to partially clear the bankrupt champion's debts.

The youngest winner in Wimbledon's history, who claimed the first of three titles aged just 17, is auctioning off 82 items including medals, cups, watches and photographs.

The sale will end on July 11, Wyles Hardy said on its website.

Some of the trophies up for grabs include a replica of a Challenge Cup awarded to Becker following one of his Wimbledon wins, and the three-quarter size replica of the Renshaw Cup presented after he became the youngest ever Grand Slam singles champion.

His Wimbledon finalist medal from 1990, when he was beaten by Swede Stefan Edberg, and a replica of the US Open silver cup made by jeweller Tiffany for his 1989 victory over Ivan Lendl, will also be included in the sale.

The indebted 51-year-old champion was declared bankrupt in 2017.

In June 2018, he claimed he had diplomatic status and therefore immunity, thus stopping the sale of his trophies and personal souvenirs at the last minute.

The former world number one claimed that he had been appointed by the President of the Central African Republic as a sporting, cultural and humanitarian "attache" to the European Union.

But the Central African Ministry of Foreign Affairs replied that the passport brandished by Becker was a fake one, coming from a batch of "blank passports stolen in 2014".

