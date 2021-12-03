Bormio To Stage Cancelled Lake Louise Super-G
Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 04:41 PM
The Italian resort of Bormio will stage the men's World Cup super-G race cancelled because of bad weather in Lake Louise last week, the International Ski Federation announced Friday
Paris, Dec 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :The Italian resort of Bormio will stage the men's World Cup super-G race cancelled because of bad weather in Lake Louise last week, the International Ski Federation announced Friday.
Bormio will now be the venue for a downhill followed by two super-G races between December 28-30.
Lake Louise saw two of its three races cancelled because of inclement weather. The downhill that was scrapped had already been reprogrammed for Beaver Creek.