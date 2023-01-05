Borrell to Visit Morocco Amid European Parliament Corruption Scandal - Diplomatic Service

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell Fontelles will pay an official visit to Morocco from Thursday-Friday against the background of corruption in the European Parliament associated with the holding of the World Cup in Qatar, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said on Wednesday.

German weekly Der Spiegel reported in late December, citing investigation documents, that Morocco may be involved and even play a central role in the corruption scandal around the European Parliament.

"The high representative will take stock of current dossiers and discuss specific areas of bilateral cooperation and dialogue, on which development is possible," the EEAS said on the website.

According to the statement, Borrell is also intending to discuss the consequences of the Ukraine conflict in Morocco.

EEAS spokesman Peter Stano said on Wednesday that accusations against members of the European Parliament of corrupt ties with foreign countries have not yet been proven, and there are no reasons to limit international contacts with these countries.

"Let's not forget: there are allegations at this point. There is no proof, there is no concluded investigation. No one has officially said from the judicial point of view that Morocco as a country is guilty and Morocco should be avoided in international contacts," Stano told a briefing, answering journalists' questions.

On December 9, Belgian authorities carried out several arrests and searches in Brussels in connection with an investigation into allegations of corruption in the European Parliament associated with the holding of the World Cup in Qatar and illicit lobbying in favor of the Gulf monarchy and Morocco. In particular, Kaili and her partner were detained, and their residence was searched. Kaili was relieved of her office and expelled from her political party in Greece. Belgian law enforcement officers reportedly seized over 1.5 million Euros ($1.6 million) in cash during the searches.