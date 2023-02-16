Borussia Dortmund beat Chelsea in Champions League Round of 16 first leg

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Borussia Dortmund won the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match against Chelsea 1-0 on Wednesday.

Thiago Silva netted with a header for Chelsea in the 17th minute, but it was disallowed by the video assistant referee (VAR).

Chelsea's newcomer Joao Felix aimed his shot to the crossbar and wasted the chance to bring the lead to the London side in the 38th minute.

The winning goal of the German Bundesliga side came from Karim Adeyemi in the 63rd minute at Signal Iduna Park.

Felix missed several more chances to score for the Blues and the match ended 1-0.

The second leg of the Round of 16 match between the two sides will be held at Stamford Bridge on March 7.

- Wednesday's Champions League results: Borussia Dortmund - Chelsea: 1-0Club Brugge - Benfica: 0-2