UrduPoint.com

Borussia Dortmund Beat Chelsea In Champions League Round Of 16 First Leg

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 16, 2023 | 10:30 AM

Borussia Dortmund beat Chelsea in Champions League Round of 16 first leg

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Borussia Dortmund won the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match against Chelsea 1-0 on Wednesday.

Thiago Silva netted with a header for Chelsea in the 17th minute, but it was disallowed by the video assistant referee (VAR).

Chelsea's newcomer Joao Felix aimed his shot to the crossbar and wasted the chance to bring the lead to the London side in the 38th minute.

The winning goal of the German Bundesliga side came from Karim Adeyemi in the 63rd minute at Signal Iduna Park.

Felix missed several more chances to score for the Blues and the match ended 1-0.

The second leg of the Round of 16 match between the two sides will be held at Stamford Bridge on March 7.

- Wednesday's Champions League results: Borussia Dortmund - Chelsea: 1-0Club Brugge - Benfica: 0-2

Related Topics

German Brugge London Lead Stamford March From Chelsea Borussia

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day

2 minutes ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers ..

UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers condolences over victims of cy ..

2 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th February 2023

1 hour ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses closing of Xposure 2023

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses closing of Xposure 2023

9 hours ago
 In the presence of Mohammed bin Rashid, Crown Pri ..

In the presence of Mohammed bin Rashid, Crown Prince of Fujairah delivers keyno ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.