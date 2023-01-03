UrduPoint.com

Borussia Dortmund Forward Haller Returns To Training Following Cancer Treatment

ANKARA , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Borussia Dortmund forward Sebastien Haller resumed training on Monday following treatment of a malignant testicular tumor for six months.

"Happy New Year to all! And it starts very well for me because it is synonymous with returning to the field!" the 28-year-old Ivorian international said on Twitter, posting his photos taken during training in a Dortmund outfit.

"2022 was not the easiest year but it prepared me for all the new challenges that 2023 will bring," Haller said, adding that he looks forward to seeing the fans again.

Borussia Dortmund signed Haller from Dutch club Ajax on July 6, 2022.

In the same month, a tumor was discovered in Haller's testicles. He was sidelined for several months after undergoing testicular tumor surgery.

After the surgery, Haller underwent a chemotherapeutic treatment.

Haller was the Dutch champion with Ajax twice in 2021 and 2022.

