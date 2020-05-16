Borussia Dortmund’s Hakimi urges fans to stay safe as he joins Dubai Sports Council’s campaign

Moroccan football star Achraf Hakimi has urged his friends around the globe to stick together in this global fight against the COVID19 pandemic and respect the precautionary measures imposed by authorities

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020) Moroccan football star Achraf Hakimi has urged his friends around the globe to stick together in this global fight against the COVID19 pandemic and respect the precautionary measures imposed by authorities.

The latest football star to join Dubai Sports Council’s ‘Be Fit, Be Safe’ campaign, Hakimi, who plays for German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund, on loan from Real Madrid, reached out to his fans through Dubai Sports Council’s social media channels.

“Hello, Achraf Hakimi here,” said the 21-year-old in a video message. “Greetings to all my friends in Dubai, the UAE and around the world on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

“We are in midst of a global pandemic and we need to take care of us and our families, as well as keep helping anyone we can. I send you all my love and best wishes in these challenging times, and pray that you stay strong, healthy and fit. I am also at home and spending a lot of my time on my Playstation.

“So my message to all my friends out there is to understand the situation and keep exercising at home and other places permitted by the authorities, in accordance with the approved safety measures. Thank you.”

The ‘Be Fit, Be Safe’ campaign, which was launched by Dubai Sports Council following the precautionary restrictions imposed by authorities due to the Covid 19 pandemic, has received widespread support with top football stars like Barcelona’s Croatian ace Ivan Rakitic, Ream Madrid’s French striker Karim Benzema, Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs, former Spain international Michel Salgado, rising Portuguese star Joao Felix backing the campaign alongside greats like Luis Figo of Portugal, Brazil’s Roberto Carlos, Carles Puyol of Spain, Italy’s Gennaro Gattuso, and Frenchman Nicolas Anelka among many others.

The campaign has also received widespread support from the community with experts from the fitness industry and some of UAE’s top sports stars, taking part alongside many others, including mums and dads, and schoolkids, of different nationalities.

As part of the campaign, DSC has also linked up with some of the leading brands from UAE’s fitness industry to offer free daily virtual fitness classes, led by certified fitness trainers. The Council has also organised a number of virtual sports events and webinars under the ‘Be Fit, Be Safe’ initiative over the past weeks, including the world’s first ‘Marathon at Home’, and a Virtual Tour Challenge for cycling enthusiasts.

With traditional sports and most of the outdoor activities at a standstill, Dubai Sports Council has been encouraging sports event organisers in the Emirate to embrace virtual sports and esports, and to come up with innovative solutions to keep members of the community engaged in physical activity at home.