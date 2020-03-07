UrduPoint.com
Bosch Stars As Sharks Leap To Top Of Super Rugby

Sat 07th March 2020

Curwin Bosch kicked two early second-half penalties to set up a 33-19 win for the Coastal Sharks over the Jaguares Saturday, which took them to the Super Rugby summit

Durban, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Curwin Bosch kicked two early second-half penalties to set up a 33-19 win for the Coastal Sharks over the Jaguares Saturday, which took them to the Super Rugby summit.

The six points from the South African fly-half widened a 22-12 half-time lead to 16 points and hooker Kerron van Vuuren added a try on 52 minutes to leave the Argentines on the back foot.

The visitors did wrest control during the closing stages in Durban and substitute back Sebastian Cancelliere scored a try, but they were a beaten team long before the end.

Victory lifted the Sharks to 20 points from six matches and from sixth to first in the combined standings.

The Waikato Chiefs and the ACT Brumbies have 18 points each with the New Zealand outfit second because of a superior points difference.

Early-season pacesetters the Western Stormers dropped four places to fifth behind the defending champions the Canterbury Crusaders.

After receiving the man-of-the-match award, 13-point Bosch said "it was very satisfying to succeed against a quality team like the Jaguares".

"Our forwards deserve special praise as they performed well against a Jaguares pack full of internationals.

"Thanks to my coach (Sean Everitt) for giving me an extended run at fly-half, which is my favourite position, after being moved around the backline last year.

" - 'Made it difficult for ourselves' - Apart from being a key figure for the table-toppers, Bosch is the leading points scorer after round six with 72 -- 26 more than Jaguares' Domingo Miotti.

Jaguares substitute hooker Santiago Socino said "we made it difficult for ourselves by conceding a couple of early tries.

"We have been erratic this season and I do not know why. A lot of penalties were conceded by us this evening and that certainly did not help." Lock Hyron Andrews gave the Sharks a fourth-minute lead with a try and number eight Sikhumbuzo Notshe burst clear after a tap penalty to score another, which Bosch converted.

Wing Santiago Carreras caught a cross kick from fly-half Joaquin Diaz Bonilla to score at the other end, but the Sharks hit back with centre Andre Esterhuizen diving over in the corner.

Bosch, who had earlier slotted a penalty, converted for a 17 -point lead that was cut to 10 by half-time thanks to a try from full-back Joaquin Tuculet that Bonilla converted.

The two Bosch penalties and the Van Vuuren try effectively put the game beyond the Jaguares, who completed the scoring when substitute Miotti converted the Cancelliere try.

Both teams had a player yellow-carded in the second half with scrum-half Gonzalo Bertranou sent to the sin bin after 61 minutes, followed by full-back Aphelele Fassi 12 minutes later.

