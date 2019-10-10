Boston Dynamic’s founder Raibert and AI guru Guttmann to keynote DAIS Conference

Prof Marc Raibert and Dr Christian Guttmann, two of the biggest names in the world of robotics and Artificial Intelligence, will be sharing their authoritative insights at the first Dubai Artificial Intelligence in Sports (DAIS) Conference and Exhibition, which will be held at Dubai World Trade Centre’s Sheikh Rashid Hall on October 14 and 15

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019) Prof Marc Raibert and Dr Christian Guttmann, two of the biggest names in the world of robotics and Artificial Intelligence, will be sharing their authoritative insights at the first Dubai Artificial Intelligence in Sports (DAIS) Conference and Exhibition, which will be held at Dubai World Trade Centre’s Sheikh Rashid Hall on October 14 and 15.

Being organized under the patronage of HH Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Sports Council (DSC), by DSC, the two-day DAIS Conference and Exhibition will bring together top decision-makers from the world of sport and leading names from the world of Artificial Intelligence for discussions on the scope of AI’s ability to enhance every facet of the global sports industry.

Prof Raibert is the founder and CEO of Boston Dynamics, a robotics company known for creating BigDog, Atlas, Spot, and Handle. Earlier, he was professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at MIT and an associated professor of Computer Science and Robotics at Carnegie Mellon University, where he founded the Leg Laboratory (1980), a lab that helped establish the scientific basis for highly dynamic robots.

Prof Raibert has developed the first self-balancing hopping robots, a significant step forward in robotics, and his dream is to advance bipedal and quadrupedal robotics to a supernatural state.

Dr Guttmann, meanwhile, is a German-Australian scientist and entrepreneur in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Data Science. He is the founder of Nordic Artificial Intelligence Institute (NAII) and an adjunct associate professor at the University of New South Wales, Australia and Adjunct researcher at the Karolinska Institute, Sweden. He has edited and written seven books, over 50 publications and four patents in the field of Artificial Intelligence.

Both Prof Raibert and Dr Guttmann will be on the dais at the same time, in a session titled: “Looking Ahead at the Future of AI in Sport”.

DAIS has also attracted a number of exhibitors from around the globe. The most prominent among them are:

Teslasuit

The release of Teslasuit in 2018 has marked a new era of how people would interact with digital. It became the worlds’ first full-body interface between a user and digital environment. It is a constant advancement, a fusion of contemporary fashion design and electronics all coming together in a form of a smart suit.

Fanisko

Fanisko is a fan engagement and analytics company that turns your loyal fans into Digital Diehards. Fanisko offers a one-stop fan engagement platform that helps sports and entertainment brands increase mobile fan retention, digital engagement, and revenue opportunities. Its platform is an A.I.-powered backend plugin that infuses an app with our patent-pending live hybrid fantasy game, plus personalized feeds, AR & VR gaming like home run derbies or three-point shootouts, and live play-by-play predictions.

QUS

The award winning Austrian based company sansirro GmbH combines textiles, sports & technology in a unique way. With intelligent smart textiles which measure and transmit body data, sanSirro is revolutionizing the market with its high end technology brand QUS. QUS is the world’s first washable smart textile that provides accurate bodydata capturing. Intelligent sensors in the QUS shirt record all relevant data without a chest strap, OBU transports it to the cloud and data analytics helps to optimize trainings, health and safety.

Krida.ai

Krida.ai builds innovative, intuitive and impactful solutions to help athletes unlock their full potential in sports. They bring the best sports analytics and coaching techniques, that traditionally rely on using expensive sensors, software and teams of experts, within the reach everyone.

Anyone from a broadcaster, to sports fans, to an athlete or a scout can use and benefit from the technology. They have been extensively working with top Olympian talent and coaches globally to create products that are designed to meet their needs.

Neosmart Health

Neosmart Health is AI-based technology company operating in preventive healthcare business. They develop technologies, analytics and services focused on enabling each individual to reach their full potential. Company provides personalized health plans and individually customized supplements based on comprehensive, data driven understanding of clients health status and objectives.

Reaxing

Reaxing is the first company in the world to develop a training methodology and a product range exploiting the “Sudden Dynamic Impulse” technology.

Reaxing training is the first and only method in the world based on the gradual release of monitored impulses, through light, sound and tactile stimulations and/or sudden motor interferences. The athlete or the patient is forced to activate quick neuromuscular reactions. Reaxing training is versatile and easily customizable in terms of endurance and strength. These features make it suitable pretty much for everyone.

Equilab

Equilab is the world’s largest app for horseback riders with a half million users all over the world. The app is powered by a patented method and in-house developed AI that utilizes the sensors within the phone (or smartwatch) to keep track of what happens during the training and transforming it into actionable insights for the rider. Insights that makes it possible for the riders to train smarter, reach their goals faster and avoid injuries on the horse.

SOENIA™ by BrainCare Oy

SOENIA™ by BrainCare Oy focuses on long-term remote monitoring solutions that deliver medical symptoms directly to the treating physician. SOENIA™ Medical Diary & Cloud are CE marked medical devices. The Medical Diary can be used for professional sports teams to help monitor injuries with their team physician to accelerate personalized care for their athletes.