Boston's Walker Suffers Concussion Against Nuggets

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 11:00 AM

Boston's Walker suffers concussion against Nuggets

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Boston guard Kemba Walker was diagnosed with a likely concussion after being stretchered off the court during the second quarter of the Celtics' 106-102 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday.

Walker had his head down and collided head first into the stomach of teammate Semi Ojeleye with just over three minutes remaining in the first half.

Walker lay motionless for a few minutes and paramedics put a neck brace on him before he was eventually removed from the floor.

The club announced after the game that Walker was being examined at a local hospital for a concussion.

The 29-year-old veteran is in his first season with the Celtics, averaging 22.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 14 games.

