UrduPoint.com

Botswana Diamond Mine Club Orapa Shock Coton In CAF Cup

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 09:20 AM

Botswana diamond mine club Orapa shock Coton in CAF Cup

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Orapa United from the diamond mining region of Botswana celebrated their greatest achievement in Africa by defeating Coton Sport of Cameroon 2-1 this weekend in a CAF Confederation Cup last-32 first leg.

Goals from Mbatshi Elias and Thabang Mosige earned the "Ostriches" victory over opponents who reached the semi-finals last season in the African equivalent of the UEFA Europa League.

Coton have also been African competition finalists twice, losing to Raja Casablanca of Morocco in the 2003 CAF Cup and to Al Ahly of Egypt in the CAF Champions League five years later.

Last month, Orapa won a Confederation Cup preliminary tie for the first time in four attempts, scraping past Gabonese opponents AS Mangasport on penalties after two goalless draws.

But they were not expected to trouble Coton -- even in Botswana -- given the impressive African pedigree of the Cameroonian club from northwestern city Garoua.

Souaibou Marou cancelled two minutes into the second half the half-time lead Elias had given United at the National Stadium in Gaborone, 530 kilometres (330 miles) southeast of Orapa.

But Mosige restored the lead for the hosts just past the hour mark and they held on for a victory ahead of the return match in central Africa next weekend.

If Orapa survive, they would go into a two-leg play-off against a CAF Champions League last-32 loser during November and December with a group-phase place up for grabs.

Vita Club from the Democratic Republic of Congo have been even more successful than Coton, reaching two CAF Champions League finals and winning one.

But they also came a cropper in southern Africa, losing 2-1 to African debutants Marumo Gallants in northern South African city Polokwane.

It could have been even worse for the Kinshasa outfit as they had a man sent off in the second half when trailing to two goals from Celimpilo Ngema, who also netted twice at home in the preliminary round.

But Congolese Erick Kabwe halved the deficit eight minutes from time to lessen South African hopes of an overall victory after the return match next weekend.

Marumo became a top-flight club only last year, buying the franchise of cash-strapped Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM), and then defying the odds by lifting the South African FA Cup.

Other ties involved four former African champions and they experienced mixed fortunes with two victories, a draw and a loss.

JS Kabylie of Algeria won 1-0 away to FAR Rabat of Morocco in a clash of ex-title winners and Enyimba of Nigeria edged Diambars of Senegal 1-0 near Dakar under new coach and former national star Finidi George.

Orlando Pirates of South Africa forced a 0-0 draw with Diables Noirs of Congo in Brazzaville, moving the Soweto Buccaneers closer to a second successive appearance in the group phase.

Related Topics

Africa Egypt Gaborone Garoua Brazzaville Kinshasa Man Rabat Casablanca Dakar Polokwane George Lead Kabwe Algeria Botswana South Africa Senegal Congo Cameroon Morocco Nigeria November December From Coach

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 18th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 18th October 2021

1 hour ago
 Dominica promotes its nature, sustainability, inve ..

Dominica promotes its nature, sustainability, investment opportunities and simil ..

8 hours ago
 Reem Al Hashemy receives Sunflower Lanyard for her ..

Reem Al Hashemy receives Sunflower Lanyard for her role promoting accessibility ..

9 hours ago
 Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Hub71 to foste ..

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Hub71 to foster innovation ecosystem in heal ..

9 hours ago
 SRTI Park to organise Innovation Technology Transf ..

SRTI Park to organise Innovation Technology Transfer Summit

9 hours ago
 Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al Qemzi clinches third ..

Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al Qemzi clinches third world F2 crown with victory in ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.