Bottas beats Hamilton to pole at Portuguese Grand Prix

Portimao, Portugal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Valtteri Bottas took pole position for the Portuguese Grand Prix with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton completing a Mercedes front-row lockout in qualifying on Saturday.

Hamilton's pursuit of a 100th career pole was delayed when Bottas notched up his 17th.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen, one point off Hamilton in the drivers' standings, took third on Sunday's grid with his teammate Sergio Perez alongside him on the second row in Portimao.