UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bottas Edges Hamilton To Take Pole At Eifel GP

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 08:01 PM

Bottas edges Hamilton to take pole at Eifel GP

Valterri Bottas produced a blistering final qualifying lap on Saturday to edge Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton and claim pole position for the Eifel Grand Prix

Nrburgring, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Valterri Bottas produced a blistering final qualifying lap on Saturday to edge Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton and claim pole position for the Eifel Grand Prix.

Bottas was fastest by just 0.256 seconds to take his third pole of the season.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen starts from third with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc fourth.

Related Topics

Mercedes Hamilton From Ferrari

Recent Stories

No Pakistani citizen can participate in rallies ag ..

20 seconds ago

Three drug pushers held during search operation

21 seconds ago

7-year-old boy died in rod mishap

22 seconds ago

Fawad advises opposition to postpone rallies till ..

24 seconds ago

Afghan Security Forces Arrest 10 People in Connect ..

27 seconds ago

SEWGA completes 157 new 11 kilovolts distribution ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.