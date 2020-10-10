Bottas Edges Hamilton To Take Pole At Eifel GP
Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 08:01 PM
Valterri Bottas produced a blistering final qualifying lap on Saturday to edge Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton and claim pole position for the Eifel Grand Prix
Nrburgring, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Valterri Bottas produced a blistering final qualifying lap on Saturday to edge Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton and claim pole position for the Eifel Grand Prix.
Bottas was fastest by just 0.256 seconds to take his third pole of the season.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen starts from third with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc fourth.