UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bottas Made To 'look Like A Fool' By Mercedes Stand-in Russell

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 05:00 PM

Bottas made to 'look like a fool' by Mercedes stand-in Russell

Valtteri Bottas admitted he was made to look "like a fool" in Sunday's Sakhir Grand Prix when Lewis Hamilton's substitute George Russell outperformed him with a stellar, if unrewarded, drive

Manama (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Valtteri Bottas admitted he was made to look "like a fool" in Sunday's Sakhir Grand Prix when Lewis Hamilton's substitute George Russell outperformed him with a stellar, if unrewarded, drive.

The Mercedes pair finished eighth and ninth, with Bottas ahead, after an action-filled race, but it was Russell who shone as he had a stunning maiden victory taken from him by a bungled pit stop and a late puncture.

Bottas, who started from pole position, lost the lead at the start and struggled to mount a challenge as the young Briton, standing in for Covid-19 victim Hamilton, showed pace and poise at the front for 62 laps.

"If you don't know things, I might have looked like a complete fool, so that's not nice," said Bottas.

"But the people who know, they know how the performance was and how the end result could have been.

"It was a pretty bad race for me and it's easy for people to say that a new guy comes in and he beats the guy who has been in the team a few years -- so it was not ideal.

"I knew that in the first stint, with the medium tyre, that the track position would be important so obviously it was unfortunate to lose that.

"But in the second stint, I was catching him at a pretty decent rate." Bottas's bid to respond to Russell was undone when they both pitted during a safety car period and Mercedes muddled up their tyres.

"It's hard to explain the feeling when you come to a pit stop and you leave with the same old tyres that you came in with -- and then lose positions," said the Finn.

"Obviously, a big mistake from the team that will be analysed and learned from -- it was a nightmare being on the old tyres that had lost temperature. I was like a sitting duck."

Related Topics

Car Mercedes Young Hamilton Nice George Same Lead Sunday From Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan's National Carrier PTCL Integrates Avaya ..

8 minutes ago

Zainab Jamil quits showbiz for Islam

31 minutes ago

KIKLABB announces SEEDLABB internship programme fo ..

31 minutes ago

Russia Registers 35 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

1 minute ago

With 23 new COVID-19 cases, tally of affected in S ..

1 minute ago

Small Body of Syrian Constitutional Committee Show ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.