UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bottas Plots Early Attack On Hamilton At Spa

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 10:53 PM

Bottas plots early attack on Hamilton at Spa

Valtteri Bottas shrugged off his disappointment at qualifying second behind Lewis Hamilton on Saturday and pledged to attack his Mercedes team-mate in Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix to keep alive his title challenge

SpaFrancorchamps, Belgium, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Valtteri Bottas shrugged off his disappointment at qualifying second behind Lewis Hamilton on Saturday and pledged to attack his Mercedes team-mate in Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix to keep alive his title challenge.

"I'm not too bothered as I know second place is a good place to start with such a good run up to Turn One," he said.

"I need to attack if I want to keep my title hopes there and nothing is over until it's over so I am definitely going to go for it.

"I know there will be opportunities to do it." The Finn added that he had felt his second flying run in Q3 was a good one, but had left him wondering how six-time champion Hamilton could be half a second faster. Hamilton claimed his sixth Belgian pole and the 93rd pole of his career with a flawless track record lap.

"I had a bit of a lock-up at Turn One, but the second run was pretty good overall and felt good so I don't know where the gap to Lewis was..." Bottas will have to fend off a strong challenge from Red Bull's Max Verstappen at the start of the race after the Dutchman qualified third with a strong showing in the final part of Q3.

"It's been a positive weekend for us," he said. "We came here and thought it would be really tricky, but to be P3 and so close to Valtteri - although we are half a second off Lewis - I think I had a decent lap.

"I ran out of energy a little bit but that's distributed all round the whole lap which is the best way to do it... Overall, I am pleased.

"If you look at the lap time to Lewis, I don't think we can fight them in the race -- but I hope the weather comes into play. If it rains, it will make it more fun."

Related Topics

Attack Weather Mercedes Hamilton Sunday All From Best Race Rains

Recent Stories

Italian coastguard says evacuates 49 from Banksy r ..

2 minutes ago

Hamilton dedicates majestic Belgian pole to Chadwi ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey stages new military exercises in eastern Me ..

2 minutes ago

Formula One: Belgian Grand Prix grid

2 minutes ago

Outrage after French magazine depicts black MP as ..

4 minutes ago

Slumping Ferrari warn desperate fans: 'Don't expec ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.