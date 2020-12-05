UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bottas Takes Pole Position For Sakhir Grand Prix

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 11:32 PM

Bottas takes pole position for Sakhir Grand Prix

Valtteri Bottas claimed pole position for Sunday's Sakhir Grand Prix, edging out Mercedes teammate George Russell in qualifying on Saturday in the absence of Lewis Hamilton

Manama, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Valtteri Bottas claimed pole position for Sunday's Sakhir Grand Prix, edging out Mercedes teammate George Russell in qualifying on Saturday in the absence of Lewis Hamilton.

With seven-time world champion Hamilton missing this week after testing positive for coronavirus, his replacement Russell missed out on pole to Bottas by just 0.026 seconds.

Max Verstappen qualified third for Red Bull.

Related Topics

World Mercedes Hamilton George Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt is making all out efforts to protect lives of ..

3 minutes ago

Sterling strikes as Man City sweep aside Fulham

3 minutes ago

Football: French Ligue 1 table

3 minutes ago

Campaigning winds up in Ghana ahead of Monday vote ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey's COVID-19 Death Toll Increases by Record 1 ..

6 minutes ago

Nicaragua sends rescue units to site of mine colla ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.