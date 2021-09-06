UrduPoint.com

Bottas To Join Alfa Romeo In 2022 As Russell Set For Mercedes

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 05:26 PM

Bottas to join Alfa Romeo in 2022 as Russell set for Mercedes

Valtteri Bottas has signed a multi-year deal with Alfa Romeo starting next season, the Formula One team announced Monday, paving the way for George Russell to join Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes

Paris, Sept 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Valtteri Bottas has signed a multi-year deal with Alfa Romeo starting next season, the Formula One team announced Monday, paving the way for George Russell to join Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes.

"A new chapter in my racing career is opening: I'm excited to join Alfa Romeo Racing for 2022 and beyond for what is going to be a new challenge with an iconic manufacturer," Bottas said in a statement.

