UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bottas Tops Monza Practice, Verstappen Crashes

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 07:19 PM

Bottas tops Monza practice, Verstappen crashes

Valtteri Bottas topped the times ahead of championship leader and team-mate Lewis Hamilton as Mercedes dominated Friday's crash-hit opening Italian Grand Prix practice at Monza

Monza, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Valtteri Bottas topped the times ahead of championship leader and team-mate Lewis Hamilton as Mercedes dominated Friday's crash-hit opening Italian Grand Prix practice at Monza.

The Finn, determined to revive his fortunes and his title bid, clocked a best lap in one minute and 20.703 seconds to outpace the six-time champion by 0.245 seconds, a healthy margin on one of the fastest circuits on the Formula One Calendar.

Alex Albon was third fastest, nearly eight-tenths off the leading pace, ahead of Alpha Tauri's Daniil Kvyat and his Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen with Pierre Gasly sixth in the second Alpha Tauri.

Sergio Perez was seventh for Racing Point ahead of Lando Norris in the leading McLaren, Daniel Ricciardo of Renault and Ferrari-bound Carlos Sainz in the second McLaren.

As expected, it was a disappointing morning for Ferrari and their fans as the 'scarlet scuderia' and their customer teams failed to make any impact.

On a bright and warm morning in the old royal park, the two Mercedes were in dominant form in a session that began in sedate fashion, more than 20 minutes passing before Alex Albon set the first lap time for Red Bull.

The Thai driver's time was swiftly erased, however, because he had broken track limits and former Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen took over on top for Alfa Romeo before Verstappen joined the fray.

Within minutes, he was second behind Albon at the top of the times until Hamilton went fastest only to be replaced by Bottas shortly before Verstappen crashed on the exit of the Variante Ascari.

The Dutchman lost control as he pushed too hard, his car spinning away into the gravel and hitting the barriers. He kept it running, however, and managed to return to the pits albeit without a front wing.

This resulted in a brief red flag stoppage after which there were no further incidents or positional changes as Bottas set the pace ahead of Hamilton for the fourth opening practice session in a row.

Related Topics

Driver Car Mercedes Hamilton Pierre Ferrari Best Top Alfa Romeo McLaren Renault Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

TikTok partners with Jack of Digital for Advertisi ..

6 minutes ago

PCB accepts Iqbal Qasim’s resignation

43 minutes ago

Govt sets record of borrowing Rs11.3 trillion in t ..

51 minutes ago

US unemployment rate falls to 8.4 percent: governm ..

2 minutes ago

Radio Pakistan special programmes on Defence Day

2 minutes ago

Over 24,000 displaced in DR Congo in one month: UN ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.