UrduPoint.com

Boucher, Bayliss Take IPL Coaching Jobs

Muhammad Rameez Published September 16, 2022 | 09:12 PM

Boucher, Bayliss take IPL coaching jobs

Outgoing South Africa coach March Boucher will lead the Mumbai Indians and Australia's Trevor Bayliss will take charge of the Punjab Kings in the next Indian Premier League season, the franchises said Friday.

Mumbai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Outgoing South Africa coach March Boucher will lead the Mumbai Indians and Australia's Trevor Bayliss will take charge of the Punjab Kings in the next Indian Premier League season, the franchises said Friday.

Boucher, 45, will leave his current role once the Twenty20 World Cup wraps up in November, despite having a year left on his contract.

He will replace Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene as coach of Mumbai, the IPL's most successful franchise, when the cash-rich league resumes next year.

"Their history and achievements as a franchise clearly put them up there as one of the most successful sporting franchises in all of world sport," Boucher said in a statement.

Mumbai, owned by billionaire industrialist Akash Ambani, have won five IPL crowns since the league's inception in 2008, including three under Jayawardene.

But the team have disappointed in the past two seasons, finishing last in the latest competition after losing their first eight matches.

Boucher's remaining time with South Africa includes a white-ball tour of India this month, followed by the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Punjab is the third IPL team to be coached by Bayliss, who had long stints as England and Sri Lanka coach.

He guided the Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014 before a disappointing two-season stint at Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"I look forward to working with a talented squad of players determined to compete for silverware," Bayliss said in a statement.

Related Topics

India Mumbai T20 World Australia Punjab Sri Lanka Indian Premier League Hyderabad Kolkata Lead South Africa March November All Coach

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court moved against appointment of pol ..

Lahore High Court moved against appointment of political assistants to CM Punjab ..

4 minutes ago
 King Charles in Wales as miles-long London queue p ..

King Charles in Wales as miles-long London queue paused

4 minutes ago
 Ukraine says 10 'torture rooms' found in recapture ..

Ukraine says 10 'torture rooms' found in recaptured region

4 minutes ago
 UN wants to send team to probe mass grave in Ukrai ..

UN wants to send team to probe mass grave in Ukraine's Izyum

4 minutes ago
 Nine dead, 20 injured in Guatemala stampede

Nine dead, 20 injured in Guatemala stampede

7 minutes ago
 Goodbye to the queen: bows, curtsies, even a wave

Goodbye to the queen: bows, curtsies, even a wave

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.