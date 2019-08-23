UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boult, Southee Rattle Sri Lanka In Second Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 01:16 PM

Boult, Southee rattle Sri Lanka in second Test

Trent Boult and Tim Southee led New Zealand's charge against Sri Lanka on day two of the rain-hit second Test on Friday, with the host skipper Dimuth Karunaratne's offering resistance with a half-century

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Trent Boult and Tim Southee led New Zealand's charge against Sri Lanka on day two of the rain-hit second Test on Friday, with the host skipper Dimuth Karunaratne's offering resistance with a half-century.

Boult took two early wickets in one over after Sri Lanka resumed the day on 85 for two at Colombo's P. Sara Oval, where the start was delayed due to a wet outfield.

Sri Lanka were 144 for six at lunch with Dhananjaya de Silva, on 32, and Dilruwan Perera, on five, at the crease.

Southee, like Boult, also delivered a double-wicket maiden as the duo put on a superb display of seam bowling under overcast conditions.

Boult got overnight batsman Angelo Mathews caught behind for two to reach a landmark of 250 Test wickets -- only the third Kiwi bowler to achieve the feat.

He trapped Kusal Perera lbw for nought after just three balls as Sri Lanka slipped to 93-4 and would have been in further trouble had Boult held on to a simple catch from de Silva off his own bowling a few overs later.

Karunaratne also got a lifeline on 61 when Kane Williamson could not grab a tough chance at short mid-wicket off Ajaz Patel.

But the left-hander, who completed his 23rd Test fifty after resuming the day on 49, soon fell, caught behind off Southee for 65.

Southee struck again in the same over to send Niroshan Dickwella trudging back to the pavilion for nought.

Perera then played out the rest of the session with de Silva.

Medium-pace bowler Colin de Grandhomme and spinner William Somerville took a wicket each on the opening day after Sri Lanka elected to bat first.

Weather permitting, extended playing time is planned for the day after only 36.3 overs were possible on Thursday due to rain in the Sri Lankan capital.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka Colombo Same Dhananjaya De Silva Colin De Grandhomme From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Partly cloudy weather is likely in Karachi on Satu ..

3 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city in Bahawal ..

3 minutes ago

17 die in road crash in central Nigeria: official

3 minutes ago

IOK reflecting Modi' s extremist ideology : Pakist ..

3 minutes ago

Asian investors bide time ahead of much-anticipate ..

10 minutes ago

France presses India to opt for dialogue on occupi ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.