Bounce, Askari Alfaaz clubs win in Shohada-E-Pakistan Basketball Tournament-19

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Bounce Basket Ball Club defeated Falcon Basket Ball Club by 44-25 in the Shohada-E-Pakistan SSB Cup Basketball Tournament 2019.

In second match of the event, Askari Alfaaz Basketball Club won against Karachi Basketball Club by 51 -38, played at the Aram Bagh Basketball Court here, said a statement on Monday.

Finance Secretary of Karachi Basketball Association (KBA), Agha Muhammad Raza was chief guest on the occasion.