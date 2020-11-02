UrduPoint.com
Bounce Club East Wins Rashid Minhas Basketball Tourney

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 03:12 PM

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :The Bounce Club East on Monday won the Rashid Minhas Trophy Inter District Basketball Tournament 2020 with 60 points against 40 points of Basketball Club South.

The tourney was organised under the auspices of Karachi Basketball Association and in collaboration with Pakistan Air Force at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court.

Bounce Club East's young talented Muhammad Taha Khattak scored 18, Mohsin Ali 12, Rihab Khan and Mubashir Hussain 10 each while from the runner up team Basketball Club South Asad Imam and Zainulabideen 10 each and Muhammad Riaz scored 9 basket points.

Zafar Iqbal, Tariq Hussain and Syed Musanif were the match referees while Zaeema Khatoon, Amir Sharif, Dr. Naeem Ahmed, Javed Ahmed and Mumtaz Ahmed were the technical officials.

Pakistan sports Welfare Association President Shahida Perveen Kiani presented trophy to the winner team and distributed prizes among the winning and runner up team members.

