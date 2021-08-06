UrduPoint.com

'Boundless' Ashok On Brink Of Famous Olympic Golf Medal For India

Aditi Ashok's name means "boundless" in Sanskrit and the 23-year-old will tee off the final round of the women's Olympic golf tournament on Saturday with a chance of an unprecedented gold medal

Kawagoe (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Aditi Ashok's name means "boundless" in Sanskrit and the 23-year-old will tee off the final round of the women's Olympic golf tournament on Saturday with a chance of an unprecedented gold medal.

Friday's third-round three-under par 68 at Kasumigaseki Country Club put Ashok in the silver medal position.

At 12-under par, she is two strokes clear of a four-way tie for third, and only three behind leader Nelly Korda of the United States.

India have won just five medals at these Tokyo Games so far, two silver and three bronze, and have only won one individual gold in Olympic history, in men's shooting in 2008.

Ashok put women's golf on the map in India five years ago when, at the age of 18 and fresh out of school, she opened with two 68s at the Rio Olympics to threaten the lead before falling away over the final 36 holes.

Now she knows the country of 1.3 billion will be hanging off every drive, chip and putt on Saturday and if Ashok could win a medal it would ignite an explosion in interest in women's golf in the cricket-mad nation.

"For sure (there will be pressure) but I'm not thinking about it that much," said Ashok on Friday after grinding out a round containing five birdies and two bogeys.

"I think no matter how I finish this week, (Indian) people have heard about golf," she said.

- 'She owns it' - "They continue to tune in and have extended the golf coverage in India because I'm in the top three. I think that's good itself -- people seeing golf instead of the other sports.

"It's always good to get more people aware of the game." The performance of Ashok, the world number 200, is all the more remarkable as she missed much of May and June after contracting Covid-19.

"It took a little bit of strength out of me," Ashok admitted, saying she had lost distance off the tee as a result.

But she has more than made up for it with a polished short game.

"This year has been kind of the best I've had with my short game, my putting, the rest of my game has been fantastic," said Ashok. "I think it's been one of the best years." World number one Korda agreed after watching Ashok at close quarters on Friday.

"She's a really solid putter," said the American who will tee off in the final group Saturday with Ashok and New Zealand's Lydia Ko.

"Like she's a sneaky player. She putts incredibly well. She rolls it really nicely and there's this kind of like confidence she has on the putting green.

"She has some kind of swag on the putting green and she owns it."

