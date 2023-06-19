UrduPoint.com

Bournemouth Name Iraola As Manager After O'Neil Sacking

Muhammad Rameez Published June 19, 2023 | 09:49 PM

Bournemouth name Iraola as manager after O'Neil sacking

Bournemouth announced they had hired Andoni Iraola as their new manager just hours after the shock sacking of Gary O'Neil on Monday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Bournemouth announced they had hired Andoni Iraola as their new manager just hours after the shock sacking of Gary O'Neil on Monday.

Iraola agreed a two-year contract with the Premier League club following the expiry of his contract with Spanish side Rayo Vallecano.

The Spaniard's move to the Vitality Stadium came as a major surprise after O'Neil's impressive work in keeping Bournemouth in the English top flight last season.

"We're so excited to welcome Andoni to the club," said Bournemouth chairman Bill Foley. "With his contract in Spain coming to an end this summer we wanted to act quickly." Iraola's three-year spell with Vallecano ended with an 11th-placed finish in La Liga this season.

He earned promotion to La Liga in his first season with the club in 2020/21, before taking the team to the Copa Del Rey semi-finals in the following campaign.

The 40-year-old, who had a long playing career with Athletic Bilbao, started his managerial journey at AEK Larnaca in Cyprus and also took charge of Segunda Division side Mirandes prior to joining Vallecano.

Iraola was targeted by Leeds following their relegation from the Premier League this season, but he opted for the challenge of maintaining Bournemouth's progress in the top tier.

"He was highly sought after by other clubs across the continent, and his style of play has been an important factor in making this decision," Foley said.

"His achievements in Spain have certainly been very impressive and we're confident that he is the right man to lead our next chapter." The decision to dismiss O'Neil and appoint the relatively unheralded Iraola came as a shock to Cherries fans.

O'Neil replaced Scott Parker at the end of August and led the team to a 15th-place finish in the Premier League.

He initially took over from Parker on an interim basis following a 9-0 hammering at Liverpool before being appointed permanently in November.

The 40-year-old took 36 points from his 34 top-flight games in charge.

"Gary's achievement last season is one I will always be grateful for," Foley said.

Related Topics

Liverpool Man Progress Bilbao Bournemouth Leeds Lead Gary Spain Cyprus August November From Top Premier League

Recent Stories

Mourning Day observed in Faisalabad

Mourning Day observed in Faisalabad

13 minutes ago
 Australia chasing 281 to win first Ashes Test

Australia chasing 281 to win first Ashes Test

13 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Ch ..

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry directs administrative ..

13 minutes ago
 "Diwan Abu Talib" launching ceremony held at PAC

"Diwan Abu Talib" launching ceremony held at PAC

11 minutes ago
 Courts grant bails to Bushra Bibi

Courts grant bails to Bushra Bibi

11 minutes ago
 All resources being utilized to make city lush gre ..

All resources being utilized to make city lush green: DC PHA

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.