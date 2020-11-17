‘Bowl me slow next time,’ Shahid Afridi asks Haris Rauf

(@fidahassanain)

The former captain and All-rounder of Multan Sultans Shahid Khan Afridi appreciated Lahore Qalandar’s Haris Rauf for excellent bowling that sent him back to pavilion on the first ball.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 17th, 2020) Multan Sultans’ All-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi has asked Haris Rauf to bowl him slow next time, terming his bowl that sent him to pavilion an unplayable Yorker.

Taking to Twitter, former National Team Captain Shahid Afidi lauded Lahore Qalandar’s bowler Haris Rauf for excellent bowling in match between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans.

“It was a great and unplayable yorker Haris very well bowled! Please bowl slow to me next time Winking face with tongue congratulations to Qalandars for final berth. Look forward to an exciting match tomorrow. Thank you Sultans fans for supporting us throughout the season,” tweeted Shahid Afridi.

Earlier, in interview to ESPNcricinfo, Haris Rauf said that he did not apologize Shahid Khan Afridi but showed him some respect because he is senior who played exceptionally for Pakistan and won many matches for the country.

“He is country’s superstar, so I showed him some respect after dismissing him,” said Haris Rauf in the interview.

On Monday, the scene of getting Shahid Khan Afridi bowled and then putting his both hands together to show some respect.

