Bowlers, Babar Take Zalmi Home Against Qalandars
Muhammad Rameez Published April 25, 2025 | 06:29 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) If it were the bowlers who restricted Lahore Qalandars to 129, unbeaten half-centuries by Babar Azam and Hussain Talat took Peshawar Zalmi across the line by seven wickets in a crucial match for both the teams of the HBL PSL X at the Gaddafi stadium on Thursday night.
In a low-scoring contest, Peshawar Zalmi had a similar start as they lost three wickets for 40 runs by the sixth over of chase through some extraordinary pace bowling by Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf on a pitch that helped the fast bowlers. Saim Ayub 2 (3), Tom Kohler-Cadmore 0 (4) and Mohammad Haris 20 (16) fell early in the chase but Babar Azam and Hussain Talat hit responsible half-centuries and ensured that the Zalmi earned an important win to stay in the hunt for play-offs with four points from five outings.
Babar Azam, who had a dismal start to the HBL PSL X with three single-digit scores in three out of four matches, returned to form with an unbeaten 56 off 42 balls and his innings included seven boundaries and a 6. Hussain Talat also played responsibly and hit unbeaten 51 runs with back-to-back boundaries off Haris Rauf in the seventeenth over. His innings included five boundaries and one 6.
Babar Azam had successfully reviewed the decision when he was adjudged LBW off Haris Rauf by the on-field umpire but the replays showed that the ball would have missed the stumps by a whisker. Haris Rauf, in the post-match press conference, admitted that the Babar’s dismissal could have impacted the result of the game as he took the match away from the Qalandars.
Shaheen Shah Afridi claimed yet another first over wicket as he got the better of Saim Ayub 2 (3) and he also claimed the wicket of Mohammad Haris 20 (16).
Afridi picked two wickets for miserly 22 runs in four overs. Haris Rauf was the other successful bowler to grab a wicket for 39 runs in 3.4 overs. All the other bowlers including Mohammad Azab, Asif Afridi, Sikandar Raza, Rishad Hussain and Daryl Mitchell were kept at bay by Babar and Talat.
Earlier, Qalandars were asked to bat first by Zalmi captain Babar Azam in an all-important match as the action reached Gaddafi stadium here on Thursday. The Zalmi pace battery proved too hot to handle for the Lahore batters as they lost five wickets for 34 runs within the first power-play. No Qalandars batter could handle the Zalmi pace battery except Sikandar Raza who hit 52 (37). Alzarri Joseph who claimed three wickets for 15 runs in his quota of five overs was adjudged player of the match. Luke Wood was the first to make early inroads into the Qalandars batting line-up as he bagged two wickets for 24 runs in four overs while young sensation Ali Raza picked one wicket for 25 runs. Leg spinner Arif Yaqoob picked one wicket off his three overs while Hussain Talat grabbed two wickets for 18 runs in 2.2 overs. Mitchell Owen remained wicketless and conceded 18 runs in two overs.
Alzarri Joseph was adjudged Player for the match for his spectacular bowling against Qalandars.
Peshawar Zalmi has improved the run-rate and sit fourth on the points table with four points. Qalandars have also four points from five matches but the sit third with a superior run-rate than Zalmi. Islamabad United are the table toppers and are unbeaten with 10 points from five matches.
