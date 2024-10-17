Bowlers Confident Of Exploiting Pitch To Dismiss England Early: Noman
Muhammad Rameez Published October 17, 2024 | 09:43 PM
Pakistan spinner Noman Ali expressed confidence ahead of the 4th day's play, vowing to make full use of the challenging pitch to bowl England out before they reach the target
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Pakistan spinner Noman Ali expressed confidence ahead of the 4th day's play, vowing to make full use of the challenging pitch to bowl England out before they reach the target.
Speaking to the media, Noman stated, "We will try to use the pitch as much as we can. He said that the pitch was offering help for the bowlers, and our goal was to get England out early on Friday.
He highlighted that the team made strategic decisions in the past series, including using fewer spinners due to different conditions. "In the Bangladesh series, we had fewer spinners because of the conditions, but here in Multan, the pitch favors spin, and we were ready to capitalize," he explained.
He also emphasized the importance of his own performance, saying, "I have been given an opportunity, and I am determined to achieve success.
I will do my best to perform well for the team".
Noman, who takes his batting seriously, acknowledged that his role goes beyond bowling. "I take my batting very seriously and my role also includes contributing with the bat. I follow the team's plan and will try to stay fit and deliver in the future as well."
Recognizing the challenges the English side faces on the tricky surface, he said, "England was also struggling on this pitch and that gives us confidence. We will work hard to dismiss them before they reach the target."
With the game finely balanced, Noman remains optimistic about Pakistan’s chances of sealing a victory. "We will give our best effort to finish the game in our favor," he maintained.
