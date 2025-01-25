Bowlers Exceptional Performance Put Pakistan Under Pressure
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) West Indies bowling coach, James Franklin, commended the bowlers for their outstanding performance which managed to put Pakistan under pressure.
Holding a press conference at Multan Cricket Stadium on Saturday, he acknowledged the importance of their late partnerships, which helped boost the team's total. He said that the final partnerships made a big difference, ensuring a competitive total.
Looking ahead, Franklin expressed optimism about his team’s chances. "This was an opportunity for us to take control of the match tomorrow. We aim to build long partnerships and capitalize on the situation," he added.
Speaking about the pitch, Franklin admitted it posed challenges for top-order batters.
"Batting on this surface was tough, not just for us but for Pakistan as well," he noted. He also highlighted the difficulty of bowling early in the innings, calling it "a real challenge."
Franklin maintained that Pakistan has been making the most of such conditions. "This pitch was yielding results for Pakistan, just like it did when they knocked England out," he remarked.
He concluded by emphasizing how these conditions were benefiting Pakistan cricket. "They were getting results in these conditions, which was a significant advantage for their team," Franklin said.
With both teams gearing up for the next day's play, Franklin’s comments underline the importance of adapting to the challenging Multan conditions.
