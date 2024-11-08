Bowlers hand Faisalabad first victory in Quaid Trophy

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Faisalabad romped to an innings and eight-run victory over Hyderabad, their first of the season on Friday at Diamond cricket Ground, Islamabad. Faisalabad were bundled out for 230, taking a first innings lead of 134 with the help of Mohammad Faizan’s 83, after continuing from their overnight score of 212-8.

In turn, Asad Raza (4-37) and Shahid Ali (4-37) repeated their first innings heroics to take their tally of match figures to eight wickets each as they took Faisalabad to their first win.

At National Ground, Islamabad, Larkana closed the day trailing by 38 runs in their second innings with Mohammad Nawaz unbeaten on 58, after Abbottabad took first innings lead of 168 runs. Larkana’s Mushtaq Ahmed bagged 5-70 to restrict Abbottabad to 231 after they resumed from overnight score of 81-2. Mushtaq was backed up by Aamir Ali Brohi with a

four-fer.

In Group A fixture at Marghzar Cricket Ground, Islamabad led by 82 runs in their second innings with two wickets in hand when stumps were drawn. Earlier in the day, Lahore Whites took a 47-run first innings lead as they were bowled out for 214 with Kaleem Dil taking 5-60. Islamabad were reduced to 129-8 by the close of play as Ahmed Daniyal took 4-24.

At Ashfaq Ground Sirdheri, Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Faizan Saleem starred with 5-50 as Peshawar were bundled out for 213, taking a 42-run lead.

In turn, AJK’s Hasan Raza remained unbeaten on 62 as they reached 100-1 at close of play and 58 runs ahead.

Karachi Whites were bundled out for 145, after they began the day with 28-3, as Rawalpindi’s Mohammad Faizan (5-39) and Munir Riaz (4-43) shared nine wickets among them. In turn, Rawalpindi closed the day two with 196-9 and 51-run lead thanks to Shadab Khan’s quick-fire 46.

At Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Bahawalpur bundled out Multan for a mere 147 after posting 297, taking a valuable 150-run lead. Bahawalpur’s Mehran Sanwal (4-28) and Shoaib Manzoor (4-47) shared eight wickets among them. Bahawalpur faced only three balls in their second innings before play was called off due to bad light.

In Pool C, Sialkot’s Ashir Mehmood (172) and Azan Awais (130) notched a record 312-run opening stand on a shortened day as Sialkot finished with 370-5 against DM Jamali Region at Rana Naved ul Hasan academy Sheikhupura.

Elsewhere, Lahore Blues recovered from an overnight score of 36-5 to post 150 all out in reply to Quetta’s first innings total of 101 as only 41 overs of play was possible at Saeed sports City Bedian, Lahore. At Multan, no play was possible due to bad light and Karachi Blues will resume from 221-5 on day three.