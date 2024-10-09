Bowlers To Bounce Back In Remaining Days Of Match: Gillespie
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 09, 2024 | 07:00 PM
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Pakistan’s bowling coach Jason Gillespie commended England’s batting display on the third day and expressed confidence in Pakistan's ability to bounce back in the remaining days of the first Test.
Holding a press conference after the day’s play, Gillespie acknowledged England’s strong performance, saying, “England played very well today, especially their batsmen. Credit must be given to how they approached the innings.” He also singled out Root, whom he had coached during his time with Yorkshire, noting, “I have seen Joe Root closely during my coaching stint at Yorkshire.
He said that Root always strives to improve and deliver better performances. He was one of the world’s best players, regardless of the fact that he has not scored a century in Australia.
”
Despite England’s aggressive batting, Gillespie felt that Pakistan’s bowlers managed to bowl effectively in intervals. “We bowled well in phases and the plan was to bowl straight and limit boundaries,” he said.
Gillespie also spoke about the pitch, acknowledging its batting-friendly nature but noting that results could be achieved with disciplined bowling. “The pitch was certainly favorable for batting, but if we bowl in the right areas, we can still get good results.” he added.
With England trailing by 64 runs and seven wickets in hand, Gillespie remained hopeful about Pakistan’s chances. He said that efforts would be made to take early wickets tomorrow morning and put pressure back on England.
Recent Stories
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..
Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK T20I at Gabba to show a uniqu ..
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Strengthening UA ..
More Stories From Sports
-
England fight back with centuries from Root and Brook11 minutes ago
-
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 20243 hours ago
-
Shehroze becomes youngest Pakistani to summit world's all 8,000m peaks3 hours ago
-
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day4 hours ago
-
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the new ball5 hours ago
-
Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK T20I at Gabba to show a unique love for cricket5 hours ago
-
Cricket: Australia v New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup scores20 hours ago
-
Zverev scrapes through, Djokovic cruises to Shanghai Masters last 1620 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Nations League fixtures21 hours ago
-
Conditions for bowlers challenging against Pakistan: Carse22 hours ago
-
All efforts to be made for early dismissal of England: Salman Agha22 hours ago
-
Pakistan posts 556 runs, England at 96/1 on 2nd day of Multan test23 hours ago