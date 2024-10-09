Bowlers to bounce back in remaining days of match: Gillespie

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Pakistan’s bowling coach Jason Gillespie commended England’s batting display on the third day and expressed confidence in Pakistan's ability to bounce back in the remaining days of the first Test.

Holding a press conference after the day’s play, Gillespie acknowledged England’s strong performance, saying, “England played very well today, especially their batsmen. Credit must be given to how they approached the innings.” He also singled out Root, whom he had coached during his time with Yorkshire, noting, “I have seen Joe Root closely during my coaching stint at Yorkshire.

He said that Root always strives to improve and deliver better performances. He was one of the world’s best players, regardless of the fact that he has not scored a century in Australia.

”

Despite England’s aggressive batting, Gillespie felt that Pakistan’s bowlers managed to bowl effectively in intervals. “We bowled well in phases and the plan was to bowl straight and limit boundaries,” he said.

Gillespie also spoke about the pitch, acknowledging its batting-friendly nature but noting that results could be achieved with disciplined bowling. “The pitch was certainly favorable for batting, but if we bowl in the right areas, we can still get good results.” he added.

With England trailing by 64 runs and seven wickets in hand, Gillespie remained hopeful about Pakistan’s chances. He said that efforts would be made to take early wickets tomorrow morning and put pressure back on England.