Bowling All-rounder Hasan Ali To Enter Bio-secure Bubble Tomorrow

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 16 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 01:38 PM

Bowling all-rounder Hasan Ali to enter bio-secure bubble tomorrow

The Reports say that two more tests of the player will be conducted ahead of departure of national squad to South Africa.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 22nd, 2021) Bowling all-rounder Hasan Ali will enter the bio-secure bubble tomorrow after he returned two negative tests, the latest reports say.

The player will remain in isolation for 24 hours followed by two further tests of COVID-19 on March 24.

Hasan Ali had tested positive for two times, and later, he tested negative for twice.

The All-rounder will join the squad if the results of both the tests come negative.

On other side, the other players of the national squad chosen for South Africa tour are busy in training in camp in Lahore after all these players tested negative for COVID-19.

The final tests would be conducted on March 24.

Pakistan will play three ODIs and four T20I during South Africa Tour.

More Stories From Sports

