Boxer Amir Khan Offers Wedding Venue To Britain's NHS

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 08:13 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Former boxing world champion Amir Khan has become the latest sportsman to help in the fight against the coronavirus, offering his wedding venue for use by Britain's National Health Service.

Khan is ready to hand over the keys to the 60,000-square-feet (5,600-square-metre) venue in his home town of Bolton as concerns grow over bed shortages.

The 33-year-old former world light-welterweight champion said in a post on his official Twitter account: "I am aware of how difficult it is for the public to get a hospital bed in this tragic time.

"I am prepared to give my 60,000 square foot 4 story building which is due to be a wedding hall and retail outlet to the @NHSuk to help people affected by the coronavirus. Pls keep safe." Premier League side Chelsea last week said they would provide free accommodation to NHS staff in a hotel at the club's Stamford Bridge stadium.

Former Manchester United players Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs have given health workers free access to their hotels in Manchester.

Global sports stars Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have all made donations to help tackle the health crisis.

